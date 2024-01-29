Unhappy Amad? Diallo likes comment saying Man Utd aren’t worth his time after more bench duty – but hastily deletes post ahead of January transfer deadline

Unhappy Amad? Diallo likes comment saying Man Utd aren’t worth his time after more bench duty – but hastily deletes post ahead of January transfer deadlineChris BurtonGetty ImagesAmad DialloManchester UnitedTransfersSunderlandPremier LeagueChampionshipAmad Diallo may be edging towards the exits at Manchester United, with the youngster liking a post saying that the Red Devils are not worth his time.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowIvorian winger seeing limited game timeBeing linked with a loan move elsewhereSunderland happy to throw open their doors