'It's unbelievable' - Luis Enrique reveals PSG goalkeeper fractured hand during penalty shoot-out but kept on playing in Intercontinental Cup final

PSG, who got a bye into the Intercontinental Cup final after winning the Champions League, took on Copa Libertadores conquerors Flamengo on Wednesday at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Qatar, and just about came out on top following a dramatic shootout. The Paris outfit, who took the lead in normal time through Kvicha Kvaratskhelia before Jorginho equalised from the spot, were indebted to their Russian keeper - who saved four consecutive penalties from Sauz Niguez, Pedro, Leo Pereira and Luiz Araujo. For PSG, successful conversions from Vitinha and Nuno Mendes were enough to down the Brazilian giants, meaning Luis Enrique's side have won Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Trophee des Champions, UEFA Super Cup, Champions League, and now the Intercontinental Cup, too, in 2025.
On Safonov's display, Mendes said: "He had a great match and of course we all thanked him. We're really pleased for him and for the team. I think he showed how good he is today. We've been practising penalties, and thankfully, today he was on hand to save them. He stopped four from the spot in a great penalty shootout."