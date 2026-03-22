O'Reilly was the undisputed hero on Sunday, lifting his side to a hard-fought 2-0 win over the Gunners. Playing the full 90 minutes, He dominated proceedings with 83 touches and an impressive 86% pass accuracy, completing 43 of his 50 passes. Furthermore, he showcased his physical presence by winning all three of his aerial duels. His crowning moments arrived in the 60th and 64th minute, converting his only two efforts on target with brilliant headers from inside the penalty area to secure the trophy.
'Unbelievable feeling' - Nico O'Reilly in dreamland after scoring twice to win Carabao Cup for Man City
O'Reilly orchestrates City's Wembley triumph
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Birthday boy buzzing after brace
Speaking after the final whistle, the academy graduate shared his exact thoughts on the monumental occasion. He told Sky Sports: "Unbelievable feeling. To win a final, to beat this team we know how good they are. We need to build on it, it will give us good momentum. Buzzing with today. Bit of disbelief seeing all the fans cheering like that when I scored those goals. Really a good feeling and a great birthday weekend." Translating his childhood midfield instincts into senior-level goals at the national stadium in front of over 88,000 spectators made the occasion truly unforgettable.
Arsenal quadruple hopes ended by dominant Cityzens
Defeat for the north London outfit means their highly ambitious pursuit of a quadruple this season is officially over, though they remain strong contenders in three other major competitions. Unfortunately for their travelling supporters, they are still stuck on just two League Cup victories, the fewest among England's elite clubs. Conversely, this represents a ninth win in the competition for the victors, who have incredibly won nine out of the 10 finals they have contested since the tournament began in 1960. This victory importantly marks a return to the podium for the Manchester powerhouse following a barren year, reinvigorating the squad after their historic run of four consecutive Premier League titles culminated in 2024.
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Guardiola sets new managerial record at Wembley
The latest addition to their glowing trophy cabinet cements the Etihad club's status as the absolute dominant force in this particular domestic cup over the last decade. Adding the 2026 crown to their previous successes in 1970, 1976, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 proves their incredible consistency. The Carabao Cup is clearly manager Pep Guardiola's favourite tournament too, as he has now won the trophy five times as City boss, setting a brilliant new record in English football. He surpasses Brian Clough, Sir Alex Ferguson, and Jose Mourinho, who all won four titles. As the blue confetti finally rained down, it was a stark reminder of the squad's innate ability to perform under pressure when silverware is directly on the line.