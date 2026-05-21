Unai Emery had been 'banging on' at Morgan Rogers as Aston Villa star fulfills coach's wishes in Europa League final win

In the aftermath of the victory in Istanbul, Rogers opened up on the tactical demands placed upon him by his manager. The 23-year-old attacker was a constant threat throughout the final, recording both a goal and an assist to justify his inclusion in the starting lineup. He credited Emery’s constant coaching for his clinical performance in the box.

“The managers been banging on to me about getting more easy goals and to get into the box. Happy I could get there and get a toe on it to score. So yeah, happy,” Rogers told TNT Sports. His second-half strike was the culmination of months of work on his positioning, helping Villa secure a commanding 3-0 victory over the Bundesliga outfit. Rogers added: “It was all worth it in the end. I try to give my all and give the best I’ve got.”







