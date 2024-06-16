Ukraine star Vitaliy Mykolenko admits he 'doesn't know anything about football' after making terrible Scotland prediction for Euro 2024 opener against Germany
Everton and Ukraine full-back Vitaliy Mykolenko admitted he does not understand football after his Scotland prediction against Germany went wrong.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Mykolenko predicted Scotland to win against Germany
- Admitted he doesn't understand football
- Germany thrashed Scotland 5-1