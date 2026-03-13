There is no good news for Juventus on the eve of the 29th league matchday, in which Juventus will play away at Udine against Runjaic’s side. According to reports, Dusan Vlahovic is not yet ready to return to action: the Serbian striker will not be included in Luciano Spalletti’s squad for the upcoming match; despite having trained with the rest of the squad in recent days, he will have to postpone his return once again.
Udinese v Juventus: Vlahovic set to miss out on the squad; return delayed
VLAHOVIC'S ORDEAL
Vlahovic has not played since last November, when he sustained a severe injury to the musculotendinous junction of his left adductor muscle, requiring surgery which he underwent in London. In recent months, he had begun the process of regaining his fitness: for a period, he trained alone in Serbia and, in early February, he returned to Continassa to work with the Juventus fitness staff. The striker was even ahead of schedule, but following the latest medical examination carried out today on the eve of the match against Udinese, it was decided not to call him up.
WHEN CAN VLAHOVIC RETURN?
The first possible date to see Vlahovic back in the squad list, therefore, could be Sunday 21 March, when Juventus play at home against Sassuolo, managed by former Juventus player Fabio Grosso (kick-off at 8.45 pm): the Serbian striker will be under close scrutiny from the manager and – above all – the medical staff to determine whether he will be fit to return for that match after a four-month absence. Should he not be ready by then, the Bianconeri’s next match will be against Genoa on 6 April at 6.00 pm.