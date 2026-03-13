Udinese v Juventus: Vlahovic set to miss out on the squad; return delayed

Vlahovic has not played since last November, when he sustained a severe injury to the musculotendinous junction of his left adductor muscle, requiring surgery which he underwent in London. In recent months, he had begun the process of regaining his fitness: for a period, he trained alone in Serbia and, in early February, he returned to Continassa to work with the Juventus fitness staff. The striker was even ahead of schedule, but following the latest medical examination carried out today on the eve of the match against Udinese, it was decided not to call him up.