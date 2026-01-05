U.S. youth international Cole Campbell joins Hoffenheim on loan from Borussia Dortmund

Cole Campbell has agreed a six-month loan to Hoffenheim after struggling to establish himself in the first team for Borussia Dortmund, the club announced Monday morning. The deal includes an option to buy for up to $11.7 million should the club opt to make it permanent at the end of the season. Campbell has played just 16 senior minutes this season for the German giants.