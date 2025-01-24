Tyrique George: Chelsea's rangy wonderkid winger with 'talent through the roof' who Jadon Sancho believes has 'the world at his feet'

One of the freshest talents off the Cobham production line, the wide man has broken into Enzo Maresca's first-team plans

Chelsea's Cobham conveyor belt of talent shows no signs of running out of steam, with two more academy products inducted into the first team under Enzo Maresca. Alongside Josh Acheampong, winger Tyrique George has become the latest graduate to officially break into the senior squad at Stamford Bridge.

This is the culmination of a decade-long journey for the 18-year-old, who will know he still has a very long way to go to ensure he is part of a notoriously ruthless club's long-term future. For now, though, he is on the right track, with a string of European appearances and a Premier League debut under his belt.

GOAL has everything you need to know about a potential Chelsea star of the not-too-distant future...