Tyrell Malacia left fuming as Man Utd suddenly block transfer to Turkey just before out-of-favour defender boarded plane

The reaction from the player’s side has been one of incandescent rage. VI describes the mood as one of "disbelief" and "anger." Malacia had spent the days leading up to the deadline negotiating his exit, believing he had the full blessing of the club to leave in search of regular minutes.

To be pulled back from the departure gate is seen as a humiliating blow for a player who has already endured a torrid couple of years. Malacia has fought his way back from a devastating knee injury that kept him sidelined for over 18 months, only to find himself completely frozen out of the first-team picture upon his return. He was loaned to PSV for the second half of last season but started only six of the 12 games in which he appeared.

He viewed a move to the Turkish Super Lig as a vital lifeline for a player seeking a chance to prove his fitness and get competitive miles in his legs away from the intense scrutiny of the Premier League. The sudden revocation of that permission, without a clear sporting justification communicated beforehand, has reportedly severed whatever trust remained between the player and the club’s decision-makers.

