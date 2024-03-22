Tyler Adams USMNT 2022 World CupGetty
James Hunsley

Tyler Adams starts them young! USMNT star's infant son watches on as Bournemouth midfielder makes long-awaited international return in Jamaica Concacaf Nations League semifinal win

Tyler AdamsUSAShowbizUSA vs JamaicaCONCACAF Nations League

Tyler Adams made his long-awaited return for the United States men's national team on Thursday, with his infant son watching on at the AT&T Stadium.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Adams makes USMNT return against Jamaica
  • His side scrape into Nations League final
  • Infant son watches on from the stands

Editors' Picks