Gio Reyna and Tyler Adams finally return, Josh Sargent set to strike: Mauricio Pochettino announces 23-man roster ahead of CONCACAF Nation’s League finals
Adams and Reyna have rejoined the U.S. men's national team, with several MLS stars from January camp also featuring
- Pochettino names final squad for Nations League
- Adams and Reyna looking for first appearances since Copa America
- January camp stars Luna, Agyemang, White named to team