According to The Sun, the medical emergency occurred just 35 minutes into the contest at the Opus Arena. Reports suggest that Korkmaz appeared frustrated by a refereeing decision and was walking back toward his dugout when the terrifying accident took place. He reportedly slipped and struck his head on the ground with significant force. The impact caused him to lose consciousness momentarily. Medical staff from both teams immediately sprinted to his aid as the gravity of the situation became glaringly obvious to those on the bench and the players on the pitch.
Turkiye U21 manager rushed to hospital after horror fall in international clash
Distressing scenes in Osijek
Emergency medical intervention
The frightening incident necessitated an ambulance entering the field of play to allow paramedics to administer urgent treatment. Refereeing officials instructed both sets of players to return to their respective dressing rooms, leading to an eventual 12 minutes of added time. The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) released a formal statement detailing the sequence of events, stating: “Our U21 National Team Head Coach Egemen Korkmaz lost consciousness after slipping and hitting his head on the ground in the 35th minute of today’s UEFA European U21 Championship group qualifying match against Croatia at the Opus Arena in Osijek. Korkmaz, who suffered swelling on his head due to the fall, received initial treatment from our medical team on the sidelines. He was conscious and taken to the hospital by ambulance for further examinations. We wish him a speedy recovery and send our best wishes.”
Match suspended following collapse
Due to the severity of the situation and the presence of the medical vehicle on the grass, the fixture was temporarily suspended. While the television cameras did not capture the exact moment of the fall, the distressed reaction of the players highlighted the seriousness of the injury. Following the initial assessment by the national team’s medical department, the former defender was safely placed on a stretcher. He was then transported to a local hospital for further evaluation and comprehensive care, while monitoring of his condition continued throughout the evening.
Football world rallies behind manager
As news of the accident spread, Turkiye’s biggest clubs were quick to offer their support. Besiktas have issued a message of solidarity, wishing him a speedy recovery. Fenerbahce and Galatasaray have also released statements hoping for a swift return to health.