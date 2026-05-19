'Trust the process' has paid off! Love him or hate him, Mikel Arteta deserves respect for ending Arsenal's Premier League title drought

In that sense, a significant amount of the credit for Arsenal's Premier League success must go to the club. Despite repeatedly seeing Arteta's side come up short when it mattered most, the board kept backing the manager - particularly in the transfer market. The time and money they've invested in Arteta has finally paid off, as confirmed by Manchester City's defeat at Bournemouth on Tuesday.
As it transpires, they were right to "trust the process". Arteta said that he would "get it right" eventually and that he just needed "a little bit of time". Obviously, it took longer than the Spaniard expected, but he's proven himself a man of his word, meaning Arsenal ending their 22-year title drought isn't just a victory for his employers' patience, but also his own perseverance and pragmatism.