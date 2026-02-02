'True and disgraceful!' - Cristian Romero drops bombshell statement after seeing Tottenham make just two January signings amid remarkable injury crisis

Spurs have been in dire form under manager Frank ahead of the weekend's fixtures. The north London club came back from 2-0 down in north London to draw 2-2 with City, doing so despite an injury list that is 13-strong, and includes the likes of James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Mohammed Kudus, Richarlison and, on Sunday, Romero himself. The Spurs captain had to be substituted at half-time due to illness, and he has now taken to Instagram to send a message to the club's board, with the January window now shut. One new signing, Conor Gallagher, played against City at the weekend, while the other first-team signing of the month, Souza, is a teenage left-back from Brazil.

Frank has defended Spurs' actions in the window, saying: "The fans just want the best for the club. Just like I want [the best], the owners, the staff, the players, everyone wants the best for the club, but I also think it's fair to say that the transfer window is not Football Manager unfortunately. It is not.

"It would be a lot easier, but also a little bit more boring. We would not have as many good stories to talk about.

"In the last 30 days, you couldn't go to work basically because there is nothing to write about or talk about. So, it is very difficult the transfer market. It's an art, it's a craftsmanship."