Trinity Rodman, Jaedyn Shaw or Sophia Smith? USWNT ‘craves a superstar’ so who will step up at 2024 Olympic Games with 224-cap World Cup winner Alex Morgan snubbed?
The USWNT “craves a superstar”, claims former heroes, with the likes of Trinity Rodman and Sophia Smith ready to step up in Alex Morgan’s absence.
- Veteran performers overlooked for Games
- Plenty of potential at Hayes' disposal
- Leader of new generation required