No way back for Trent Alexander-Arnold? Wayne Rooney suggests Real Madrid star won't make England return under Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel raised eyebrows across the footballing world by naming an expanded 35-man squad for England’s final camp before the World Cup, yet found no space for Alexander-Arnold. The former Liverpool standout, who joined Real Madrid last summer, has been a regular fixture for the Three Lions since 2018, making his absence from such a large group particularly notable.
Speaking on his BBC podcast, Rooney did not hold back in his assessment of the situation. "The one big surprise, obviously, was Trent," Rooney said. "I find it incredible that he’s not in a 35-man squad. It didn’t sound like there was any way back for Trent in the squad, the way Thomas Tuchel spoke."