Trent Alexander-Arnold, you've been warned! Want-away Liverpool star told he will not go down as 'legend' if he leaves for Real Madrid
Trent Alexander-Arnold has been told he will not be remembered as a Liverpool legend should he leave the club for Real Madrid this summer.
- Alexander-Arnold to leave boyhood club Liverpool
- Full-back to join Madrid with two Premier League titles
- McCoist warns he will not go down as a legend