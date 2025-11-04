Trent Alexander-Arnold is still waiting to make his mark on Real Madrid as ex-Liverpool favourite returns to Anfield for crunch Champions League clash

And he wasn't wrong. Alexander-Arnold had indeed pulled his hamstring, as Madrid confirmed within the next 24 hours. There were two possible routes in response. The first was that of sympathy for a player who was making his way at a new club, in a new country, who could have done without an almost-immediate spell on the sidelines.

The second, and admittedly more Scouse, point of view went something like, 'Couldn't have happened to a nicer lad...'.

Those conspiracy theorists immediately pointed out that Alexander-Arnold's injury would potentially offer him an 'opportunity' to avoid the return to Anfield that had been added to Madrid's schedule when they drew Liverpool for the second successive season in the Champions League league phase. The England defender hardly received the warmest of send-offs when he left Merseyside back in May, so not having to face that same hostile atmosphere so soon after would probably have sat well with Alexander-Arnold.

Regardless, he has recovered in time, and is part of Xabi Alonso's squad for Tuesday's meeting between two of Europe's most successful teams. Quite how much of a role Alexander-Arnold will play, though, remains to be seen. As while he has regained his fitness, he will still waiting to truly make his mark on Los Blancos following his €10 million (£8m/$11m) summer switch that saw Alexander-Arnold's dreams "come true".