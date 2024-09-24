Trent Alexander-Arnold knows trophies mean more at Liverpool than Real Madrid - homegrown star can become an Anfield icon by signing a new contract and winning the Reds more silverware

The right-back is wanted at Santiago Bernabeu, but it's telling that he still dreams of captaining his hometown club

Trent Alexander-Arnold is understandably growing weary of all of the incessant and intense speculation surrounding his future. "Look," the Liverpool right-back told reporters on Saturday, "I have been at the club for 20 years now. I have signed four or five contract extensions and none of those have been played out in public. This one won't be either."

Unfortunately, that's wishful thinking on Alexander-Arnold's part. He may be admirably reluctant to make a big deal out of the fact that his current deal expires at the end of the season - or talk openly about the precise nature of the negotiations (if indeed there are any right now!) - but Alexander-Arnold's situation is a topic of constant discussion in and around Anfield right now.

And how could it not be? He is Liverpool's local lad made not just good - but great. Indeed, shortly before speaking to the press after the 3-0 win over Bournemouth, Alexander-Arnold registered his 100th goal involvement for the Reds. Of greater significance, though, is the fact that in precisely 100 days he’ll be free to speak with Real Madrid about joining Jude Bellingham at Santiago Bernabeu next summer.

What chance, then, do Liverpool have of holding onto their beloved homegrown hero, given the longer this drags on, the more likely it seems that Alexander-Arnold will leave Anfield?...