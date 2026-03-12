'Expected us to get battered!' - Trent Alexander-Arnold fires back at critics & labels Real Madrid's Federico Valverde 'the most underrated player on the planet' after hat-trick heroics vs Man City

Speaking after the match, Real Madrid full-back Alexander-Arnold could not hide his admiration for the man who has become the heartbeat of Los Blancos in recent seasons.

“I am running out of words for him as a player. He is undoubtedly the most underrated footballer on the planet,” Alexander-Arnold told TNT Sports. “When you play with him you understand how much he gives to the team. He covers every blade of grass and gives his all. As a player, the best attribute you can have is that your team-mates can always count on you and he never lets us down.”