Trent Alexander-Arnold labelled a 'rat' as famous Liverpool mural is vandalised ahead of defender's return to Anfield with Real Madrid

When Alexander-Arnold opted to leave on a free transfer to Real Madrid rather than extend his contract, that bond with the Kop was shattered. Liverpool, desperate not to lose their vice-captain for nothing, reluctantly agreed to a £10 million compensation deal that allowed him to join the Spanish giants ahead of the Club World Cup. The mural, which is painted on Sybil Road just a stone’s throw from Anfield, remains a proud monument celebrating local success. The image was created by renowned French graffiti artist Akse and was commissioned by Liverpool podcast The Anfield Wrap. It carried a touching quote from the player himself: "I’m just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has come true."
Now, before his return to Merseyside, the mural has been defaced. The artwork, which was once a proud tribute to a local boy who lived the Liverpool dream, was splattered with the word "RAT" in white paint. Graffiti reading "adios el rata", Spanish for 'goodbye rat', was also emblazoned across the mural. Cleaners were seen on Tuesday morning, desperately scrubbing the wall to remove the abuse before the match gets underway in the evening.