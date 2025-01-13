Trent Alexander-Arnold isn't the answer for Real Madrid! Los Blancos must swallow their pride and find a proper defender in January or risk more Clasico-esque embarrassments

Los Blancos continue to be linked with a January move for the Liverpool right-back, but it's a centre-half that Carlo Ancelotti needs right now

During Liverpool's chaotic 2-2 draw with Manchester United last week, it was difficult not to wonder if Real Madrid might be having second thoughts about signing Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was made to look rather ridiculous by Diogo Dalot at Anfield. However, during Sunday's shockingly one-sided Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, one could not help but imagine the right-back asking himself whether joining a team in such defensive disarray is really the right move for him.

Madrid would obviously dearly love to sign the England international before the close of the transfer window. After all, anyone else at right-back would represent an upgrade on the liability that is Lucas Vazquez, who was torn to shreds in the 5-2 humbling by Barca.

Alexander-Arnold, though, hardly offers an instant answer to Madrid's multitude of long-running and deep-rooted problems - which, rather worryingly, Carlo Ancelotti appears no closer to solving than he was the last time Los Blancos were battered by Barcelona...