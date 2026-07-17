'Principles are very high' - Trent Alexander-Arnold impressed by 'intense' Jose Mourinho as Real Madrid begin pre-season

According to Alexander-Arnold, Real Madrid’s 2026-27 pre-season is already living up to its billing for intensity. Training under Mourinho at Ciudad Real Madrid has featured punishing double sessions in the Madrid heat, exactly the kind of workload the squad anticipated upon their return to Valdebebas.
Alexander-Arnold, speaking to the club’s official channels after recent sessions, confirmed the early days have been as tough as expected. "So far, so good. It’s hot and very intense. We’re in preseason, and that’s what we expected. There are a lot of tough sessions, a lot of double sessions, so it’s been intense so far," the right-back said.