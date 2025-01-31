Trent Alexander-Arnold Estelle BehnkeGetty/Instagram
Chris Burton

Trent Alexander-Arnold treats Instagram model girlfriend Estelle Behnke to curry date night in Manchester as Liverpool star mulls over future ahead of free agency

T. Alexander-ArnoldLiverpoolShowbizPremier League

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold treated his Instagram model girlfriend Estelle Behnke to a curry date night in Manchester.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • England international running contract down
  • Has seen move to Real Madrid speculated on
  • Found happiness off the pitch in private life
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match