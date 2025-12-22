Transfer talk over? Harry Kane tipped to remain at Bayern Munich ‘for a long time’ after seeing Barcelona move & Premier League return speculated on
Golden Boot winner: Kane hit 50 club goals across 2025
Kane stepped out of his comfort zone when leaving Tottenham for the Allianz Arena in 2023. He bid farewell to north London as Spurs’ all-time leading scorer and has maintained remarkable individual standards at Bayern.
The 30-goal barrier has been reached in the 2025-26 campaign heading into a winter break, with a half-century of efforts at club level being recorded across a calendar year for the first time. A second Bundesliga Golden Boot was collected last season when finding the target on 41 occasions in all competitions.
Kane also lifted his trophy curse when becoming a title winner in Germany. He has savoured a Super Cup success since then and has Champions League glory in his sights for 2026 - alongside a World Cup quest as captain of his country.
- Getty
Exit clause: Move speculated on for 2026
The 32-year-old’s current contract is due to run until 2027, but it has been revealed that exit clauses in those terms can be triggered in upcoming transfer windows - with an offer of £57 million ($77m) enough to enter into talks.
Kane has offered no indication that he is looking for a new challenge, with it possible that an extension could be agreed in Bavaria. Another legendary Bundesliga goalscorer, Klaus Fischer, believes that the fearsome No.9 will stick around in his current surroundings.
Fischer - who sits behind Gerd Muller and Robert Lewandowski on the all-time chart in the German top-flight - considers Kane to be a “flagship player for the Bundesliga” and a “popular and high-performing player who will hopefully remain in the Bundesliga for a long time to come”.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Kane chasing down Lewandowski's Bundesliga goal record
Bayern are hoping that will prove to be the case. They have seen their talismanic frontman named Person of the Year 2025 by kicker magazine. Kane has told his Cleats Club channel of being “honoured” to receive that accolade.
When offering a congratulatory message to Kane, Bayern’s sporting director Max Eberl said of a man that is all about end product: “If I had to describe Harry Kane in three words, I would have answered: goals, goals, goals. Now we have the extraordinary good fortune to experience him daily at FC Bayern – three words aren't enough, but if I had to narrow it down: down-to-earth, world-class, game-changer – and all of that applies at every level.”
Kane has hit 19 Bundesliga goals this season, leaving him on course to chase down Lewandowski’s record tally of 41 from 2020-21. Bayern legend Mario Basler has told Absolut Fussball of that challenge: “I think Harry Kane is a different kind of player. Lewandowski wasn't the type of player who worked so hard defensively. Harry Kane does that.
“Kane is sometimes deployed as a backup to Nicolas Jackson when he comes on as a substitute, and he also frequently operates in midfield, winning the ball and distributing it. I believe he has a chance to break the goalscoring record this season. For me, he is an exceptional striker and the player of the year.”
- Getty/GOAL
Winter break: Kane able to relax over Christmas
Kane has told Sky Sport Germany of his bid to earn another entry in the history books: “I think it's possible, especially with the start I've had so far this year. There's still a long way to go. I need to be able to maintain this level for another four or five months. In football, the hardest thing is to be consistent over a long period. This record is an incredible record and it will be hard to beat, I know that. I always enjoy trying to have these ambitions.”
Bayern and Kane are now taking a well-earned break, with Vincent Kompany’s side not due to return to action until January 11. They boast a nine-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table, having gone unbeaten through 15 fixtures, and are on course to wrap up a top-eight finish and automatic qualification for the last-16 of the Champions League.