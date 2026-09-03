Domino disaster! How Chelsea, Monaco, and Everton deals collapsed in deadline day chaos

One of the most chaotic deadline day sagas in recent football history saw a complex sequence of transfers involving Chelsea, AS Monaco, Everton, and Manchester City fall apart in dramatic fashion. The web of negotiations began as Monaco sought to resolve a debt issue and clear a non-EU squad spot to sign Mexican midfielder Erik Lira.

Monaco initially agreed to sell forward Folarin Balogun to Everton, but doubts during his medical caused the move to stall. Sensing an opportunity, Chelsea reached an agreement for Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara to replace Enzo Fernandez, who was departing for Manchester City in a Premier League-record deal.

However, subsequent twists in negotiations caused the entire multi-club arrangement to unravel before the final deadline.







