Atletico have confirmed the signing of Hjulmand from Sporting after reaching an agreement reported by Marca to be worth €40 million transfer. The Denmark international has signed a contract until June 30, 2031, after successfully completing his medical examination. The 27-year-old arrives as Los Rojiblancos strengthen their options in defensive midfield. The club had explored several candidates for the role, including Wolves' Joao Gomes, before deciding to move for Sporting's captain.
Atletico Madrid confirm €40m signing of Morten Hjulmand from Sporting CP
Atletico secure long-term midfield target
Atletico highlight Hjulmand's qualities
Atletico announced the signing by outlining the midfielder's profile and the attributes that convinced the club to complete the deal. The club described Hjulmand as a player who stands out for his "physical power, ball recovery skills, and game intelligence," adding that these qualities enhance his "capacity for anticipation and ball distribution."
"Atletico de Madrid and Sporting CP have reached an agreement over the transfer of Morten Hjulmand, who has signed for our club until 30 June 2031," read the club's official statement. "The 27-year-old right-footed defensive midfielder stands out for his physical strength, his ability to win the ball back and his reading of the game, which enhances his anticipation and ball distribution. Welcome, Hjulmand!"
A proven leader joins Simeone's squad
Hjulmand developed in FC Copenhagen's academy before beginning his senior career with Admira Wacker in Austria. He joined Lecce in 2021, helping the Italian side earn promotion to Serie A before becoming the club's youngest-ever captain at the age of 23 and the second-youngest captain in Serie A history behind Francesco Totti.
He later captained Sporting, making 141 appearances and winning two Portuguese league titles and one Portuguese Cup. At international level, he made his Denmark debut in September 2023 and has since earned 27 caps. His arrival adds further competition to Atletico's midfield alongside Koke, Pablo Barrios and Johnny Cardoso, providing Simeone with another defensive option in the centre of the pitch.
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Hjulmand prepares for life at Atletico
Hjulmand has already visited Atletico's facilities and will immediately join his new team-mates for pre-season training. The midfielder is expected to compete for a key role in Simeone's side as Atletico prepare for the domestic and European campaigns, with the club hoping his experience across Denmark, Austria, Italy and Portugal will ease his transition to La Liga.
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