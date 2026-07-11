Atletico Madrid confirm €40m signing of Morten Hjulmand from Sporting CP

Atletico announced the signing by outlining the midfielder's profile and the attributes that convinced the club to complete the deal. The club described Hjulmand as a player who stands out for his "physical power, ball recovery skills, and game intelligence," adding that these qualities enhance his "capacity for anticipation and ball distribution."

"Atletico de Madrid and Sporting CP have reached an agreement over the transfer of Morten Hjulmand, who has signed for our club until 30 June 2031," read the club's official statement. "The 27-year-old right-footed defensive midfielder stands out for his physical strength, his ability to win the ball back and his reading of the game, which enhances his anticipation and ball distribution. Welcome, Hjulmand!"







