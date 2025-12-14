Tottenham outcast Yves Bissouma apologises for nitrous oxide use as he reveals depression after terrifying home raid

Bissouma is yet to feature in a competitive fixture for Spurs this season, having been excluded due to repeated lateness and then suffering with injury for much of the campaign. The former Brighton star was filmed inhaling laughing gas for a second time in just over a year last month and is facing disciplinary action from the club following this latest behavioural breach.

Following last year’s incident, Spurs handed the player a one-match ban, but there is little to suggest they will be as lenient a second time. It has been reported that the Malian has been transfer listed by the club who are determined to offload the 29-year-old after yet another off-field incident.

Possession of nitrous oxide – a class C drug – for recreational use has been illegal in the UK since 2023 with criminal penalties potentially including up to a two-year prison sentence. On the second incident, Bissouma’s boss Thomas Frank said: "It's an internal matter we are dealing with at the moment, and when we have dealt with that, then I will comment on it.”