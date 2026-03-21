Tottenham target two England goalkeepers and 'new Manuel Neuer' for summer transfer window

Per the Daily Mail, Spurs are interested in signing Germany Under-21 goalkeeper Noah Atubolu from Freiburg, and are also interested in both Dean Henderson and James Trafford, of Crystal Palace and Manchester City respectively, as they draw up plans to potentially replace Vicario amid his own links with Inter. Spurs are locked in a survival battle and have a six-pointer looming against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, but the club are aware that the Italy international is likely to depart in the summer amid interest from Inter, and replacements are being sought. Antonin Kinsky may also leave after his ignominious performance in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid, though he may go on loan, instead of for a fee.
Trafford would cost around £35 million, and Atubolu is seen as a more cost-effective option, as his contract expires in 2027 with no plans to renew.