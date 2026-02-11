Tottenham star suffers season-ending ACL injury to compound miserable week for the club
Odobert suffers ACL injury
Tottenham fear that midfielder Wilson Odobert will now miss the rest of the season with a serious knee injury. The 21-year-old sustained the injury against Newcastle and has now undergone tests which show a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, according to L'Equipe. Odobert now looks set for a lengthy absence from the game and may even require surgery on the injury. If he does go under the knife, then there is no chance at all he will play again for Tottenham this season. The news will be a massive setback for the youngster, who has two goals and five assists in 33 appearances for Spurs this season. Odobert's hopes of earning a spot in the France squad for the 2026 World Cup also now appear to be over.
- Getty Images Sport
Tottenham's injury crisis grows
Odobert is now set to join a lengthy injury list at Tottenham. Spurs have been plagued by injuries all season and are currently without 11 first-teamers including Mohammed Kudus, Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison, James Maddison, Destiny Udogie, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ben Davies and Lucas Bergvall. The situation means that Frank had to cope with a threadbare squad for much of the season, which led to criticism from captain Cristian Romero. He hit out at the club's hierarchy on social media, saying: “Great effort from all my teammates yesterday, they were all incredible. I wanted to be available to help them even though I wasn’t feeling well, especially as we had only 11 players available – unbelievable but true and disgraceful.”
Tottenham were active in the January transfer window, bringing in Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid and 19-year-old left-back prospect Souza from Santos. The north Londoners also waved goodbye to Brennan Johnson, who joined Crystal Palace.
Tottenham told to 'play the kids'
Former Tottenham star Tim Sherwood has urged Spurs to play the club's youngsters for the rest of the season. He told Casinostugan: "What I would like to see is for clubs like Tottenham who have little to play for now in the Premier League go and recall their loan players and give the kids an opportunity to play. They’re out of the FA Cup. They’re out of the Carabao Cup. It’s Champions League or bust. If they get their best players back like Dejan Kulusevski, yes they can win the Champions League, but you aren’t going out there and signing anyone now to make a difference in the Champions League. Give the kids the opportunity.
"Tottenham with the injury crisis they’ve got and where they are at, at the moment, I’ve got no sympathy because you’ve got players and you’ve sent them away. Take Ashley Phillips for instance. What did they buy him for? Why did they bring him in from Blackburn? I know he might be one for the future but when are you going to find out about these boys? Players are ready to play first team football earlier and earlier these days, so let’s give them the opportunity.
"Mikey Moore has had half a season at Rangers. He's been in and out. Bring him back. He may find it suits him better in the Premier League because it is a little bit slower than up in Scotland. People may be surprised by that but it’s true. Get him around better players, and the fans would take to him as well, rather than send out these players and still get beat. I think the fans will be quite onside with that too. That way we're actually gaining something out of this season rather than just throwing it away."
- Getty Images Sport
Spurs look for new manager before Arsenal test
Tottenham will now begin the search for a new manager to replace Frank before returning to action against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, February 22nd.