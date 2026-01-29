Tottenham line up shock swoop for Moussa Diaby as Spurs prepare to rival Inter Milan for Al-Ittihad star
Diaby leaves Villa for Middle East
Villa signed Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen for £52m ($72m) in 2023. Despite scoring 10 goals in 54 games for Villa in his only season at the club, he joined Al-Ittihad just over 18 months ago for a similar fee. Following his transfer, the France international expressed his delight at joining the Saudi outfit.
He said: "I am thrilled to join Al-Ittihad and be part of a project that aims to build a strong team reflecting the club's rich history and values. I look forward to collaborating with my new team-mates to achieve victories and bring joy to our dedicated fans."
- Goal AR
Diaby keen on Champions League move
The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to Serie A leaders Inter but now The Independent state that Tottenham are considering signing Diaby, too. They add that he wants to play for a Champions League team and Inter are favourites for his signature. Spurs, who are without winger Mohammed Kudus and Richarlison due to injury, are said to want to bring him in this month to bolster their attack and there is 'still a gap' for them to hijack an Inter switch. Part of the motivation for this move is down to Diaby's inability to get into the France squad in the past year or so. Didier Deschamps has not called up the former Leverkusen man, who has desires to be part of the French squad that plays in this summer's World Cup. While Inter are almost certain to play in Europe's elite competition next season, the same cannot be said for Tottenham, who are 14th in the Premier League.Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Frank gets Spurs stay of execution?
Tottenham boss Thomas Frank is under huge pressure to keep his job after a poor Premier League season. They have slid down the table in recent weeks, with their last win in the league coming way back on 28 December against Crystal Palace. The Dane has been saved by some strong performances in the Champions League, though, with Spurs impressively qualifying for the last 16 of the competition and avoiding the dreaded play-offs.
After their 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday, the former Brentford boss said: "Very happy for the performance. The players showed great character and mentality. We were more or less in control from the beginning to the end. There are no easy games but we are sitting here with 17 points and finish fourth. I think it is very impressive. The fans were fantastic. They travelled in numbers and showed support throughout the game. It is not about me. I am very happy the staff, the players and everyone and how we prepared for these games in general is very positive."
- AFP
What comes next?
There are just a matter of days before the winter transfer window shuts on 2 February, and it remains to be seen if Diaby will leave Saudi side Al-Ittihad before that fast-approaching deadline. Before then, Frank's side host Manchester City in the league on Sunday.