Tottenham legend walks out of interview after snappy response being asked about taking over as head coach

Despite the links, sources suggest that Keane is not interested in taking the reins at Tottenham on a temporary basis. The 45-year-old, who is currently leading the title race with Ferencvaros, would reportedly only consider a return to the club where he scored 91 goals if the offer was for the permanent head coach role. He has no desire to act as a "seat-warmer" or interim solution while the board searches for a long-term successor to Frank, according to The Daily Mail.

Keane’s coaching journey has been eclectic and successful so far. After starting as a player-manager with ATK in India, he served as an assistant with the Republic of Ireland, Middlesbrough and Leeds. He then stepped up to become a number one at Maccabi Tel Aviv, where he won the league title in his solitary season before departing. Since taking charge of Ferencvaros in January last year, he has maintained that momentum, with his side currently sitting top of the Hungarian league table. This success has naturally put him in the frame for bigger jobs, but his snappy response suggests he is focused on his current project unless a serious offer materialises.