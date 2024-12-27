Tottenham Hotspur FC v Aston Villa FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Mitchell Fretton

Tottenham's injury crisis goes from bad to worse! Ange Postecoglou confirms Ben Davies has suffered 'setback' leaving Spurs with ZERO fit centre-backs

Tottenham have been handed another blow after Ange Postecoglou revealed Ben Davies will not be returning from injury for a few more weeks.

  • Davies set to miss another few weeks through injury
  • Was due to return against Wolves this weekend
  • Leaves Spurs with no fit centre-backs
