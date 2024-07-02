'Tottenham vs Arsenal in New York?!' - Premier League matches in America scrutinised by ex-Spurs star who sounds police and player travel warning
Talk of Premier League games being taken to America continues to rage, with Darren Anderton speculating on Tottenham facing Arsenal in the States.
- Competitive fixtures in America being mooted
- English game eager to expand global appeal
- Several hurdles to clear before deal is possible