'Top end of transfers' remain 'out of reach' for Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney – but Hollywood superstars see no need for Wrexham to match Birmingham's £20m spend

Phil Parkinson claimed Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's Wrexham cannot afford to match Birmingham’s £20m spend and neither do they deem it necessary.