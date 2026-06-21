Lionel Messi, Pele and the top 10 World Cup players in tournament history - ranked

Is Miroslav Klose one of the very best players of all time? No, absolutely not. At club level, Klose was always a very good forward, but never really a great one - even if he's something of a legend at Lazio.

At international level, though, Klose was a different beast, an unselfish striker who still scored freely. Indeed, the German scored 71 times in 137 appearances for his country. Remarkably, 16 of those goals arrived at World Cup finals, which saw the 2006 Golden Boot winer usurp Ronaldo as the tournament's all-time leading goalscorer at Brazil 2014.

Rather fittingly, Klose took outright possession of the record in Germany's sensational 7-1 demolition of the Selecao in Belo Horizonte - on the same evening he became the first man to play in four consecutive World Cup semi-finals.

In terms of consistency, Klose really was something else, and he couldn't have hoped for a better end to his remarkable international career, as he bowed out after helping his country beat Argentina in the 2014 final.

Obviously, his historic tally has now been equalled by Lionel Messi - but he has no issue with that, as he describes himself as a "big fan" of the Argentine "genius".

Still, while Klose was never in that class of player, he was, as Gary Lineker pointed out, incredible in the air (he scored five headed goals in the 2002 World Cup alone!) and a supreme "poacher" who nearly always delivered for his country. Indeed, Germany never lost a game in which Klose scored!