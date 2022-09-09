Barcelona most expensive player sales - How Catalans earned over €1.4 billion in outgoing transfers

Barcelona have mainly been making headlines for their lavish spending over the course of the last few seasons, but they have managed to earn plenty of cash as well.
That was not necessarily always by choice, though.
There was the infamous departure of Luis Figo to Real Madrid at the start of the century, which did not go down particularly well at Camp Nou.
And then there was Neymar's "betrayal" in 2017, which quite possibly caused an even bigger uproar.
More recently, they offloaded Arthur to Juventus in a deal that can only be described as a bit of creative accounting, before selling Philippe Coutinho at a significant loss just to get him off the books.
Still, it's earned them a nice bit of change over the course of the 21st century!
Barcelona most expensive sales by season
Season
Biggest sale
Fee
Total sales
2022/23
Philippe Coutinho
€20M/£18M
€35M/£31.50M
2021/22
Emerson Royal
€25M/£22.50M
€70.55M/£63.50M
2020/21
Arthur Melo
€76M/£68.40M
€112M/£100.80M
2019/20
Malcom
€40M/£36M
€152.90M/£137.61M
2018/19
Paulinho
€42M/£37.80M
€146.05M/£131.45M
2017/18
Neymar
€222M/£199.80M
€232.50M/£209.25M
2016/17
Claudio Bravo
€18M/£16.20M
€33.80M/£30.42M
2015/16
Pedro
€27M/£24.30M
€38.30M/£34.47M
2014/15
Alexis Sanchez
€42.50M/£38.25M
€81.80M/£73.62M
2013/14
Thiago
€25M/£22.50M
€28.10M/£25.29M
2012/13
Ibrahim Afellay
€500,000/£450,000
€500,000/£450,000
2011/12
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
€24M/£21.60M
€46.95M/£42.26M
2010/11
Yaya Toure
€30M/£27M
€52.70M/£47.43M
2009/10
Samuel Eto'o
€20M/£18M
€113.50M/£102.15M
2008/09
Ronaldinho
€24.15M/£21.74M
€54.59M/£49.13M
2007/08
Juliano Belletti
€5.50M/£4.95M
€14M/£12.60M
2006/07
Mark van Bommel
€6M/£5.40M
€13.20M/£11.88M
2005/06
Juan Roman Riquelme
€8M/£7.20M
€11M/£9.90M
2004/05
Luis Garcia
€8.75M/£7.88M
€14.75M/£13.28M
2003/04
Fabio Rochemback
€2.50M/£2.25M
€43.85M/£39.47M
2002/03
Mikel Arteta
€7.90M/£7.11M
€11.55M/£10.40M
2001/02
Simao
€12.91M/£11.62M
€37.31M/£33.58M
2000/01
Luis Figo
€60M/£54M
€74.80M/£67.32M
TOTAL
€1.42b/£1.28b
*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.