'Tooth problem' keeps Kylian Mbappe out of Real Madrid's Copa del Rey semi-final clash with Real Sociedad as Thibaut Courtois & Fede Valverde also omitted from Carlo Ancelotti's squad
Kylian Mbappe is suffering from a "tooth problem" which has kept him out of Real Madrid's Copa del Rey semi-final clash with Real Sociedad.
- Mbappe had a tooth extraction
- Will miss the Copa del Rey clash against Sociedad
- Ancelotti has rested Courtois & Valverde