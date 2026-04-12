Toni Kroos returns! Real Madrid set to welcome back legendary midfielder in 'game-changing' new role

The image of Kroos leaving the Santiago Bernabéu in tears remains etched in the minds of Madrid fans. However, his perfect script was completed six days later where he won his sixth Champions League title before hanging up his boots. He retired on his own terms, with the elegance he always displayed on the pitch, without prolonging a career that was already legendary. Although Alvaro Arbeloa and the current coaching staff have a young and talented squad, Kroos's presence is seen as the ideal complement to ensure the long-term stability of the sporting project. His return will provide the club's hierarchy with a privileged footballing vision.