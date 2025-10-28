Toni Kroos leaps to defence of Vinicius Jr over temper tantrum after Clasico substitution and insists 'nobody can judge' Real Madrid star

Vinicius Jr ran rings around the Barcelona defence, especially right-back Jules Kounde, in what was perhaps the most electric performance from the Brazilian so far under Xabi Alonso's reign. The Real Madrid No.7 was motivated to prove a point following the controversial pre-match comments by Lamine Yamal, as he played a vital role in helping his team break their losing streak against their arch-rivals on Sunday, despite not registering a goal or an assist.
In a match blemished by controversy both before kick-off and after the full-time whistle, Vinicius' reaction upon being substituted after 72 minutes seemed to have spoilt the mood inside the dressing room amid jubilant celebrations after the win.
Alonso decided to take his star winger off for Rodrygo in the 72nd minute, with the match delicately poised at 2-1 in favour of the hosts. However, the former Flamengo prodigy not pleased one bit and threw a temper tantrum, speaking the words "I'm leaving this team" before storming down the tunnel at the Bernabeu. Soon after, he was captured sitting on the Madrid bench, before engaging in a verbal brawl with Yamal as tensions flared between the two nemeses after full-time.