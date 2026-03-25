Tom Brady at WrestleMania?! WWE talks underway for Birmingham City minority owner & NFL legend amid feud with Logan Paul

The sporting world is abuzz with the news that Brady is reportedly in talks to make a sensational appearance at WrestleMania 42. According to veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the wheels are in motion for the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback to feature at WWE's flagship event in Las Vegas.
Speaking on the potential deal, Meltzer stated: "From what I have been told, they are in negotiations for Tom Brady. But there’s absolutely not a deal at this point. So it could happen, obviously Logan Paul and Tom Brady are working, everyone knows they’re working the angle. I think people have seen that coming in, but there could be something in some form at WrestleMania."