‘Very prophetic’ - Tom Brady asks Lionel Messi about famous baby Lamine Yamal picture ahead of Argentina-Spain World Cup final
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'Already one of the leading players in world football'
Asked about facing Yamal with the trophy on the line, Messi made his admiration for the 19-year-old clear - before offering a gentle reminder that Argentina will not be stepping aside.
“He is already one of the leading players in world football at 19 years old,” Messi said at FIFA and Fanatics' World Cup event. “He has his whole career ahead of him and has a great opportunity to achieve something historic.
“I always wish him the best and want the best for him. We will try to play a great game and stop him from showing his best level, even though that is very difficult. Spain aren’t only Lamine. They have great players and play very well, but we have our weapons too.”
'The beginning of two legends'
The famous photo was taken in 2007, when Yamal was only a few months old and Messi was beginning his rise at Barcelona. It resurfaced in 2024, when Yamal’s father described it as “the beginning of two legends.”
Now, one is attempting to close his World Cup career with a second straight title. The other has the opportunity to dethrone him and complete one of soccer’s most improbable full-circle stories.
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Two different paths to the final
Statistically, this has been Messi’s tournament. He has eight goals and four assists in seven appearances, bringing his career World Cup totals to 21 goals and 12 assists in 33 games.
Yamal’s first World Cup has been quieter, with one goal and no assists across seven appearances. Still, his influence has gone beyond those numbers. He won the penalty that opened Spain’s semifinal victory over France and has consistently drawn the sort of defensive attention that creates opportunities for everyone around him.
- GOAL
What's next?
On Sunday, Messi will try to spoil the Spain star’s biggest day. Argentina are chasing a second straight World Cup title, while Yamal has the opportunity to lead Spain to its first since 2010 - nearly 19 years after the pair first crossed paths.
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