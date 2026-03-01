Todd Boehly reveals why he signed Marc Cucurella for Chelsea despite having 'no idea what made a good football player'
Cucurella fee that raised eyebrows
The deal for Cucurella was eventually struck at a figure exceeding £60 million, a fee that raised eyebrows across the football world at the time. Despite the defender's impressive form for the Seagulls, the price tag was seen as a significant statement of intent. The transfer was not a straightforward affair, as Brighton were notoriously difficult negotiators and several other elite European clubs were monitoring the situation. However, Chelsea's determination to land their man saw them win the race, and the 27-year-old has since gone on to feature regularly for the Blues, winning both the Conference League and the Club World Cup during his tenure in west London.
- Getty Images Sport
Boehly's honest admission on recruitment
Speaking at a panel session for iConnections, Boehly was remarkably candid about his lack of technical football knowledge during that first chaotic summer window. He explained that because the established management team had moved on following the change in ownership, he was forced to learn the intricacies of the transfer market while on the job. The lack of a permanent sporting director meant the co-owner had to rely on a different kind of logic to ensure the squad was reinforced before the season began.
Boehly detailed the daunting circumstances of his arrival, stating as reported by Sports Illustrated: "Having taken over in the circumstances that we did, basically the whole management team left. I was stuck being interim Sporting Director for a summer, having no idea what made a good football player. But knowing that Marc Cucurella, if Man City wanted him, I want him. It was really simple that way."
Following the Manchester City blueprint
Manchester City’s interest in Cucurella was well-documented throughout the summer of 2022, with Pep Guardiola identifying the Spaniard as an ideal fit for his system at the Etihad. City were heavily linked with a move for the left-back but were reportedly unwilling to meet Brighton's steep valuation. Boehly, seeing the endorsement of an elite rival as proof of the player's quality, decided to bridge the financial gap and bring the player to the capital instead. It was a move that bypassed traditional scouting reports in favour of "market intelligence" gathered from the activities of Chelsea's competitors.
Since that high-octane summer, the structure at Chelsea has evolved significantly. The club eventually moved away from the model of having an owner-led recruitment drive by appointing Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart as co-sporting directors. This shift came after an initial attempt to lure Michael Edwards to the club proved unsuccessful. The current setup is designed to prevent the kind of "improvisational" dealings that Boehly described, ensuring that future acquisitions are based on long-term data and tactical suitability rather than just the movements of rivals.
- Getty Images Sport
Lessons learned from the interim era
Boehly's comments suggest that while he may have lacked the technical eye back then, he understood that mimicking the world's best teams was a shortcut to potential success. Today, Chelsea continue to build a project centered around young talent, but the days of the chairman acting as the chief scout appear to be over. The Marc Cucurella saga remains a fascinating case study in how the club operated during its post-Abramovich infancy.
By following the lead of Manchester City, Boehly ensured he didn't miss out on top-tier talent, even if he didn't fully understand the profile of a "good football player" at the time. It was a gamble that defined the start of a new era at Chelsea, proving that in the world of high-stakes football, sometimes knowing who your rivals want is as important as knowing the game itself.