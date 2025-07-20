‘Win everything’ - Title target Lionel Messi allows Inter Miami to set as MLS Cup hopefuls prepare to add Leagues Cup action to stacked schedule
Inter Miami, who are aiming to win their maiden MLS Cup title, are also prioritising bagging the Leagues Cup this year, a title the club won in 2023 soon after Lionel Messi signed for the Herons. The World Cup-winning Argentina captain starred with a brace on Saturday as the David Beckham-owned side beat New York Red Bulls 5-1 in a MLS clash away from home.
- Inter Miami aiming to win Leagues Cup title alongside MLS Cup
- Have played five MLS matches in last 15 days
- Messi brace helped the Herons beat NY Red Bulls 5-1