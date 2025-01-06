Tim Ream fights for 2026 World Cup spot, John Tolkin aims to showcase at left back: Five takeaways from Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT's January camp squad

GOAL looks at five key takeaways from Pochettino's January camp USMNT roster selections, which include 23 MLS players

The U.S. men's national team's January camp is often overlooked on face value and with good reason. Christian Pulisic isn't involved. There's no Antonee Robinson, Weston McKennie or Ricardo Pepi, either. The roster for this camp was announced on Monday, and doesn't have a single European-based star in it, as is the norm for this annual gathering.

In reality, the USMNT's A-side won't gather again until the CONCACAF Nations League in March, leading some to dismiss this camp as less important. While it may not be seen as crucial for World Cup preparations, it is important in integrating new faces to the USMNT setup.

And that is, ultimately, the goal: to find two or three players that can contribute either on the road to 2026 or at the World Cup itself. That task is unique this time around, due to the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino. His blank slate applies to everyone, from 2022 World Cup veterans to rising MLS hopefuls looking to make an impact.

All 24 players in Pochettino's January squad will see this camp in the same manner: an opportunity.

There are plenty of players in this group with reason to believe they have a chance to make a case for themselves. There are positions up for grabs, both in January and over the next year. This camp could be the foundation. So, with that in mind, GOAL breaks down the big takeaways from the January camp roster.