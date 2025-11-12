Thomas Tuchel fires stark World Cup warning to Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham & Phil Foden as England boss insists trio 'cannot play' together

Many managers would love to enjoy the attacking options at Tuchel’s disposal. The German boss possesses a wealth of talent, but faces the challenge of harmonising them effectively. Harry Kane remains the central figure, though Tuchel must decide how best to integrate other stars. Phil Foden offers versatility, while rising talents like Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer (injured in recent weeks) challenge for creative midfield spots. The competition for places means the final attacking line-up for the World Cup is far from settled.
The relationship between Tuchel and midfielder Jude Bellingham has been a notable issue. Bellingham was controversially left out of the October squad, with Tuchel citing a need for rhythm and team cohesion. The manager has also publicly commented on Bellingham's aggressive on-field demeanour, suggesting it can be "repulsive" and must be channelled constructively. Bellingham was recalled for the November games, but the saga highlights the pressure on the young dynamo to adapt to Tuchel's structured approach. And that could mean heartbreak for certain stars, with the German tactician saying Kane, Bellingham and Foden "cannot play" together.