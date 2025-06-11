Time for Thomas Tuchel to tear it down and start again! Winners and losers from England's insipid international break that proved Three Lions are a million miles away from World Cup glory

The German needs to find solutions - and fast - if England are to meet their supporters expectations and mount a serious challenge in North America

It's getting serious now. We're exactly one year away from the start of the 2026 World Cup and, for Thomas Tuchel, time is fast running out to construct an England squad that he feels is capable of flying out to North America and bringing the trophy home. By his own admission, and the length of his contract, that's the target, but judging by the last international camp of the 2024-25 season, the Three Lions are a million miles off being capable of navigating that final step and getting over the line at a major tournament.

If Andorra was bad, Senegal was worse. After delivering so many high points and memorable moments during the Gareth Southgate era, you could forgive England for a wobble in a World Cup qualifier that they ultimately won. What followed a few days later, though, and after a proper public dressing down from their manager too, was unacceptable. Friendly or not, Tuesday's disastrous showing at the City Ground shows just how much work needs to be done to put things right.

Hopefully the first defeat of the Tuchel era is the sobering wake-up call and reality check that the players need. Talked up, and rightly so, as one of the favourites to win the World Cup after reaching another Euros final, England have regressed, and significantly. Make no mistake about it, play anything like they have over the last two matches and the Three Lions will be lucky to make it through the group stages.

GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from England's final camp of the 2024-25 campaign...