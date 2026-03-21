Thomas Tuchel has NOT been in contact with Trent Alexander-Arnold over England snub one day after high-profile split from girlfriend

Tuchel named an expanded 35-man squad for England's friendlies against Uruguay and Japan, in an attempt to open up the competition for places ahead of the summer tournament. Alexander-Arnold was not in it. For a player who has been one of the most creative forces in European football for the better part of a decade, the signs are as clear as ever that he does not have the backing of the former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain boss.
When pressed on the decision, Tuchel pointed to Tino Livramento, Djed Spence and Jarell Quansah as players who offer "a slightly different profile" at right-back. It is a diplomatic answer that will have done little to soften the blow for Alexander-Arnold, who has played just 26 minutes of football under Tuchel since the German took charge, with his only appearance coming in a 1-0 win over Andorra last June.