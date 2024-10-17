Thomas Tuchel already knows when he could quit England job as German coach aims for 2026 World Cup glory

GettyAditya GokhaleThomas Tuchel already knows when he could quit England job as German coach aims for 2026 World Cup gloryT. TuchelEnglandUEFA Nations League BEuropean ChampionshipWorld CupNew England boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he could leave his post if the 2026 World Cup is deemed 'a failure'.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowTuchel takes over as England bossSigned contract until end of 2026 World CupWill leave role if tournament is a 'failure'Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below