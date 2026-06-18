'Do as I told you!' - Thomas Tuchel's on-pitch rant at England star revealed as Three Lions boss left furious with key player during World Cup win over Croatia

While the first half ended in a frantic 2-2 draw following goals from captain Harry Kane and efforts from Croatia's Martin Baturina and Petar Musa, the second half saw a completely different England side. Kane, who matched Gary Lineker's England World Cup goals record during the match, revealed that Tuchel used the break to refocus the squad through a pivotal team talk.

Speaking about the manager's impact, Kane said: "He told us to take the shackles off, calm down and let’s go. He said what’s the worst that can happen? Show the world who we can be. We came out in the second half full gas and they couldn’t live with it, and that’s the level we have to set in every game. The way we controlled the game once we went ahead, we never really looked like we were in danger and then scored on the counterattack. We had a spell where we could have scored three or four. Credit to everyone: the first game of the tournament and a great result against a tough side."



